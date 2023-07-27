The JD Cymru North season gets underway this weekend, with Porthmadog and Llanidloes Town both hitting the road looking for the perfect start.
Port head to one of the league's title contenders in Holywell Town on Saturday afternoon, kickoff is at 2.30pm at the Halkyn Road Ground.
The game comes on the back of a 4-2 Nathaniel MG Cup win over Llani last weekend.
Shaun Cavanagh recorded a remarkable seven-minute hat-trick as part of his four-goal haul to change the course of the game and secure him a spot in the Team of the Week.
There was also hat-trick of assists for Jason Banks which promises a fruitful partnership up front.
Saturday’s game will provide a serious test for the revamped Port squad when they face Holywell.
Despite a slip-up at home to Bangor 1876 last weekend, any team which is capable of a run of 25 straight wins will be dangerous and testing opponents in the opening league fixture.
The Wellmen have also added more quality to their squad over the summer. This includes Rhys Edwards, who impressed for Chirk last season, and former Port forward Julian Williams.
Llanidloes meanwhile travel to the aforementioned Bangor 1876 hoping to bounce back from their cup disappointment.
Bangor 1876 were promoted via the play-offs from the Ardal North last season but have clearly shown their promise after toppling Holywell in the cup.
The Daffs will hope to put an early dampener on the new arrivals' hopes when Lawrence Wilson's head north looking to improve on last season's 12th place finish.
JD Cymru North fixtures: Friday, 28 July: Chirk AAA v Buckley Town, Ruthin Town v Mold Alexandra. Saturday, 29 July: Airbus UK v Guilsfield, Bangor 1876 v Llanidloes Town, Caersws v Llandudno, Flint Town United v Denbigh Town, Holywell Town v Porthmadog, Prestatyn Town v Gresford Athletic.