Porthmadog 5 Llangefni Town 4
Ardal North West
WHAT a win this was for Port! And what a game on a crazy day in Tier Three, writes Treflyn Jones.
On a sunny afternoon in front of a very decent crowd, Port managed somehow to snatch an unlikely victory from the gaping jaws of defeat (I`ve always wanted to say that!!).
To come back from a three goal deficit after only 20 minutes takes some doing ... but they did it.
A quick look up at the match details will tell you that Port got off to a disastrous start and this was due to a combination of ponderous, hesitant defending by the hosts and clinical finishing by Llangefni.
After Jamie Jones had come close to scoring for Port during the first 5 minutes after good work by Danny Brookwell, Llangefni simply took over proceedings.
Port failed to clear their lines in the tenth minute and after some pin-ball in the box, Aron Hughes- Jones produced a very fine low shot into the corner of the net past Farebrother`s despairing dive for a stunning opener.
A few minutes later, the enterprising visitors doubled their money when a speculative high punt up the field was well chased down by Osian Jones who volleyed expertly over Farebrother who was in no man`s land.
Then, on twenty minutes a deathly hush fell on Y Traeth when the men from Mon went 3-0 up.
There seemed to be no danger when Iddon Price took a throw–in aimed at Farebrother, but, puzzlingly, the Port custodian elected to try and boot the ball away and lost possession as his attempted clearance was charged down by the determined Osian Jones who did well to gleefully place his shot into the net from a tight angle.
0-3 it was and, at this juncture, that scoreline did not lie!
Port now had a mountain to climb and the home supporters raised a huge cheer when Tom Hilditch had seemingly netted to reduce the deficit.
Brookwell brilliantly dispossessed a defender just beyond the half way line before letting fly with a 25 yarder which was parried by Cefni keeper Maddox Owen and Hilditch duly volleyed home the rebound.
But no, in his infinite wisdom, assistant referee Mr. Ervine flagged for off-side. Oh, dear!
Fortunately for the hosts, a mere five minutes later, Port were awarded a free kick 25 yards out following a clumsy challenge.
Up stepped Rhys Alun with an absolute peach of a goal as the ball sailed way out of Owen`s reach into the top corner of the net and the half ended 1-3 to the visitors.
Port were in dire need of an early goal after the interval and this they achieved when a deep cross by Jamie Jones from a central position fell to the unmarked Tom Hilditch who headed skillfully past Owen to make it 2-3. Surely,
Port were in with a shout now. Well, scarcely 5 minutes later, Port managed to level the score courtesy of February`s Player of the Month Iddon Price.
The central defender threw caution to the wind to take his position in the opponents` box and when Rhys Alun`s floated free kick evaded the Cefni defenders, he volleyed low and hard into the corner of the net to the delight of the home crowd.
At this stage, Llangefni were still a very dangerous team on the counter-attack and Ollie Farebrother in the Port goal more than atoned for his first half error by producing two excellent saves , the second of which was from a header which had ‘goal !!’ written all over it.
On 76 minutes the picturesque Traeth simply erupted. An attempted clearance by the Llangefni custodian was splendidly charged down by Jamie Jones who then unselfishly rolled the ball into Tom Hilditch`s path and the burly striker made no mistake from eight yards out to make it 4-3.
There was still work to do at the back for Port but from one breakaway move, it seemed that Port could well make it 5-3 but substitute Aron Jones blazed wide with the goal at his mercy. 4-3 it remained.
It was tough luck on Llangefni at the end of their final game of the season but Port`s disciplined second half showing ensured that the outcome was just about merited. The result puts just a little bit of pressure on runaway leaders Rhyl who went down 4-3 at home to Holyhead today and Port`s display gives them a good chance of making the play-offs.
However both Holyhead and Llannefydd will doubtlessly have something to say about that. Indeed, Llan, who have a few games in hand managed a creditable win at fellow promotion chasers Trearddur. It`s all to play for.
Next Saturday, we head to Corwen for another must-win league encounter with a 2:30 kick-off.