Flint were just a little too strong for Porthmadog on a cold afternoon at Y Traeth. The third-placed visitors just about deserved the victory but the two goal margin rather flattered them, writes Treflyn Jones.
Porthmadog 1 Flint Town United 3, JD Cymru North
Flint took the lead after only eight minutes when a pass was played with pace into the Port box where Rhys Kavanagh turned and smartly flicked the ball high into the net beyond the diving Alex Ward-Jones.
A few minutes later, they were prevented from doubling their lead by a goal-line clearance by Morgan Owen.
Port soon settled thereafter. Indeed, for the remainder of the half, they played very well indeed and produced several scoring chances.
The busy Danny Brookwell went on an impressive solo run and it needed a quality save by Rhys Williams to prevent what would have been an excellent equalizer.
On 20 minutes, Brookwell ran at the defence again but Williams dived to his right once more to smother a less potent shot this time.
Shortly after, Morgan Owen’s left foot drive from distance went narrowly over the target.
Some 10 minutes short of the break, Port at last gained a thoroughly deserved equalizer. A Shaun Cavanagh free kick from the right was headed on by Telor Williams and Flint defender Anthony Stephens’ back pass was sent wide of his own keeper to bring the game level at one apiece.
Port continued to play attractive and patient football and Williams’ audacious chip nestled on the roof of the net with the keeper beaten. Just before the break, Port set up another great move involving Cai Jones and Shaun Cavanagh but Brookwell’s left footed effort was diverted for a corner.
A minute shy of the interval, however, it was heart in mouth moment for Port fans as a Flint attacker was clean through only to shoot narrowly wide.
At the end of an entertaining first period, scores were level at one-all.
The second half was a rather less attractive affair than the first as both teams resorted to a rather more direct approach with perhaps a rather excessive use of long balls.
The half was just a minute old when Flint keeper Rhys Williams produced another top drawer save as he parried a strong shot to his left by Shaun Cavanagh.
On the hour mark, Flint regained the lead with a very well-taken goal.
A strong run followed by a pin-point cross by Ben Hughes was volleyed home first time by Joshua Jones.
Port kept on trying to breach a disciplined Flint defence whilst the visitors were often dangerous on the break.
Then, a minute into added on time, Flint extended their lead, thus putting the game to bed.
A pass into the box was lobbed high over Alex in the Port goal and the ball was eventually bundled home by Joshua Jones.
And so, it ended 1-3 in the visitors’ favour and Flint remain unbeaten after 10 games.
Heartiest congratulations are in order for Port’s 18-year-old goalkeeper Alex Ward-Jones who wins the player of the month award for October and fulsome compliments also go to centre-back Gruff Ellis for the previous month’s award.
Next Saturday Port welcome Cardiff Airport for the first time to Y Traeth in a Welsh Cup encounter.
The Airport play in Tier 4 but are clearly no mugs as they disposed of Tier 2 side Abergavenny Town in the previous round.
Here’s hoping the dreaded banana skin has a proper off-day!
Porthmadog: Alex Ward-Jones (Gk), Morgan Owen, Josh Banks, Gruff Ellis (Iddon Price 68`), Caio Evans, Tom Mahoney (Rhys Alun 68`), Ryan Williams, Shaun Cavanagh, Cai Jones, Danny Brookwell, Telor Williams. Unused subs :- Meilir Ellis (GK), Stuart Rogers, Aaron Jones, Zac Pike, Craig Papyrnik. Yellow cards :- Danny Brookwell (75`), Telor Williams ( 90 +3`)