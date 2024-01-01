New Porthmadog manager Steve Williams has already made his mark at the Traeth with a couple of changes to his management team.
After appointing club legend Mike Foster as first team coach, Williams has made Haydn Jones his assistant.
Williams, who takes charge of his first Port game at Nantporth against Bangor 1876 this afternoon, said: “I’m pleased to announce my next addition to the new management team and a new assistant manager, Haydn Jones.
“Haydn again is no stranger to the club having previously been a player and also coached within the previous academy set up here at Porthmadog FC.
“He is also the son of previous Porthmadog chairman, Ioan Jones.
“Haydn has spent the last 10 years at Caernarfon Town FC playing an instrumental role in establishing and developing the academy initially as academy director and more recently as an age group lead coach.
“He will play a key role within the club moving forward to help promote youth development and create a clear pathway for the best local talent to thrive and progress through our reserve and first team.
“He’s also another local lad that knows exactly what it means to wear that famous red and black Port shirt.
“Personally, I am made up in getting this appointment done. To bring Hayds in along with Fozzy, we now have two local lads supporting me and the team moving forward.”