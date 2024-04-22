PRIOR to Friday night’s kick-off, a minute`s applause was delivered in memory of three notable deaths within North Wales football circles during the week, writes Treflyn Jones.
Wil Humphreys, a Port boy through and through who wore the black and red with much pride during the Mel Charles era of the mid-sixties.
Also, Holywell supporter Colin Oliver who so tragically died during Tuesday night`s match against Llanidloes, and Gareth Parry (senior), father of former Port manager Gareth Parry.
This was a must win game for Port in theeffort to remain in Tier Two. However, in great Shakespearean tradition, there was a sub-plot in the shape of the match between Gresford and Prestatyn. A defeat for Prestatyn would spell sweet safety for Port.
Holywell served up an early warning in the ninth minute when Jake Cook got the better of his industrious namesake Jake Jones only to shoot into the side-netting.
Ten minutes later, the Wellmen got their noses in front when the ever-dangerous Daniel Andrews close range shot found the corner of the net after Port had failed to clear.
Port had a just a few promising moments during the first period. After a patient build-up, Gethin Thomas was presented with a half-chance but his shot was high and none-too-handsome.
Then, a minute before the interval, the Wellmen`s keeper Shaun Pearson gathered a low cross at his near post at the end of an even better move. 0-1 at the break and that was fair enough.
Port upped their game in the second half. To be fair, every single Port player put in a good shift.
Early on, Telor Williams, spurred on by splendidly youthful support in the ‘Pygmy Stand’, volleyed another shot over the bar after excellent work by Caio Evans.
Shortly after, it was Holywell`s turn as a powerful left-footed free kick from that man Andrews produced a terrific save by Farebrother.
The visitors were now looking increasingly dangerous on the counter-attack and were awarded a very soft-looking penalty when Farebrother was adjudged to have brought down a Holywell attacker.
Up stepped the composed Jamie Breese to sidefoot past the wrong-footed Farebrother and the visitors were 2-0 up.
The same player got within a whisker to making it 3-0 when a rapid breakaway put him clear on goal only for his shot to narrowly evade the upright.
Port continued to launch some frantic attacks but to no avail and it was up to former Port player Ilan ap Gareth to put the icing on the Wellmen`s cake as he weaved and waltzed his way past three defenders before tapping home.
It ended 0-3, and, thanks to a 2-2 stalemate at Gresford, Port are relegated to the undesirable Tier Three for a second time.