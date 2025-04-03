PORTHMADOG FC have paid tribute to a former club captain who passed away this week.
Geraint Jones, of Dyffryn Nantlle, died aged 58 following a period of illness.
He was a former headteacher at Ysgol Llanllyfni and led the school for 22 years.
A Porthmadog FC spokesman said his passing will come as a huge shock the the supporters.
The club posted: “With great sadness the news has been received of the passing of Geraint ‘Siops’ Jones a former club captain and an outstanding player.
“Geraint had not enjoyed the best of health for some time but his passing will come as a huge shock to Port supporters.
“Known to all as ’Siops’, a nickname which resulted from the village shop run by his family in Frongoch near Bala.
“He was part of the squad which represented the club in the 1990s, the early years of the League of Wales or the ‘Konica’ as it was known and he formed a strong partnership with manager, Meilir Owen.
“Geraint, a true leader who represented the real spirit of the club and his never say die attitude and willingness to battle to the end for the shirt, endeared him to all supporters.
“When he was on one of his inspirational seemingly unstoppable runs, he could bring the Traeth to its feet in anticipation, and a brick wall would not stop him.
He leaves three children and his wife, Shân.