Aberystwyth Town FC have welcomed forward Shaun Cavanagh to the club from JD Cymru North side Porthmadog.
Recently-turned 26-years-old, Shaun returns to the JD Cymru Premier after four impressive years in the Second Tier.
A native of Bangor, Shaun made his senior debut for Bangor City at 16-years-old and made 34 first-team appearances for his hometown club, scoring four.
He joined Llandudno ahead of the 2017/18 season before joining eventual champions Caernarfon Town in January 2018 as The Canaries made their return to the top flight.
The following season, Shaun joined Porthmadog where he was top-scorer with 12 goals in 22 games as Port finished 3rd in the Cymru North.
A brief return to Caernarfon in 2019/20 saw Shaun re-join Porthmadog in January 2020 where he scored six goals in four games before season curtailment.
Shaun spent the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons with Llandudno where he continued his fine scoring form with 23 goals in 50 appearances.
He re-joined Porthmadog this summer, finding the net 13 times in all competitions thus far from 21 appearances - including a 4-goal tally in August against Llanidloes Town.
Now making the step back to the Premier Division, Shaun will no doubt be looking to hit the ground running in Black and Green.
He said: "I’m delighted to come onboard and be a part of a big second half of the season for the club. It’s a well known club within the Welsh pyramid which has plenty of history behind it, so that excites me too.
"Having the conversation with Taff about coming onboard didn’t take much convincing to be honest. It’s a very good group of players with a mixture of young and experienced, but knowing a couple of the lads such as Iwan Lewis and John Owen makes it an even more comfortable decision for me.
"I see myself playing anywhere along the front line, but usually known to play in the number 10 role. I love being involved in high tempo games, always looking to be direct, and chipping in with a few goals is always nice for a forward!
"The aim for this season is to keep the club safe, simple as that! Being able to contribute to the team is always something I look to do and hope that will bring us success for the second half of the season.
"Friday night cant come quick enough for me and I’m really looking forward to meeting everyone involved with the club."
Manager Anthony Williams commented: "We’re really pleased to see Cav come in and we’re excited to see how he’ll meet the challenge of the Cymru Premier. We’ve been a long admirer and have been keeping a close eye on his performances this season.
"He’ll bring a great deal of experience to our attacking options and has a proven record of both scoring and creating. Knowing a couple of the lads already, I’m sure Cav will fit right in and be a great addition both on the pitch and for his character in the changing room."