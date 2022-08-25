Porthmadog gear up to face familar foes
PORTHMADOG are back in league action on Friday evening when they welcome fellow promoted outfit Mold Alexandra to The Traeth.
They will renew acquaintance with both having made good starts at the higher level.
Last season Mold gained the upper hand winning both league encounters.
The visitors started their season with a heavy defeat at Guilsfield but have since secured three straight wins under their belt; over Gresford, Llanidloes and Penrhyncoch, which saw them up to second in the table.
Port, also with wins over Llanidloes and Penrhyncoch, showed in the 2-0 defeat at impressive Colwyn Bay on Saturday that they will be competitive at this level.
Against a strong Bay team, they remained in the game until the closing stages and this was achieved without their two main goal-scorers.
Of the six goals scored so far, Callum Parry and Rhys Alun have netted five between them.
It was, however, an excellent squad performance with newcomers Alex Boss and Harri Hughes again showing up well and once again Morgan Jones turned in another excellent performance in goal.
Kick off is at 7.30pm.
