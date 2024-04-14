Cymru North Rule 14.1. states that: ‘No club may play an ineligible player in any Match. Any club which plays an ineligible player in a match will have three (3) points deducted from its league record for that playing deason (or in the case of a play-off match, will forfeit the match) and will also be liable to a fine. If the player is a nominated but unused substitute for a match, he shall be deemed as not having played for the club in that match.’”