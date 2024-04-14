PORTHMADOG have been given a fighting chance of securing their place in the JD Cymru North after relegation rivals Prestatyn were docked three points for fielding an ineligible player.
As a consequence, Port leapfrogged Prestatyn out of the bottom three with both sides on 22 points but the Traeth team having a seven-goal superior goal difference.
Port bring the curtain down on their season when they host league leaders Holywell Town on Saturday whilst Prestatyn also face a tough test at mid-table Gresford Athletic.
The National Leagues Board of the Football Association of Wales (FAW) met on Friday to consider the charge against Prestatyn Town FC for the Disciplinary Offence as set out under FAW Rule 38.1.2 for a breach of Cymru North Rule 14.1.
It was alleged that the club fielded an ineligible player, having listed Travis Wilson on their team sheet for the JD Cymru North fixture against Mold Alexandra on 31 December 2023 whilst in actual fact they were not present for this match and an ineligible player was played under their name.
Cymru North Rule 14.1. states that: ‘No club may play an ineligible player in any Match. Any club which plays an ineligible player in a match will have three (3) points deducted from its league record for that playing deason (or in the case of a play-off match, will forfeit the match) and will also be liable to a fine. If the player is a nominated but unused substitute for a match, he shall be deemed as not having played for the club in that match.’”
The charge was found proven and in line with Cymru North Rule 14.1, the club are deducted three (3) points from its playing record for season 2023/24 for each match played (1 match), for a total of three points.
Prestatyn Town FC may refer the matter to an Appeals Panel of the Football Association of Wales. Written notice of such a course of action must state the grounds of appeal and be submitted to FAW no later than 5pm on Tuesday 23 April 2024.