NANTLLE Vale moved up to second in the North Wales Coast West Premier table with a hard-fought 3-2 win against visitors Llanystumdwy on Saturday.
They leapfrogged Penrhyndeudraeth, who were in Dragon Signs Amateur Trophy, to move level on 16 points with Menai Bridge Tigers who boast a slightly superior goal difference.
Llan controlled the first half and were and looked to be well placed with a two-goal cushion at the break through Guto Griffith and Rhodri Jones.
But Vale came roaring back with the elements in their favour at Maes Dulyn after the turnaround.
They flew out of the blocks in the second half with goals by Aaron Griffhiths, Elis Puw and Owain Ellis by the hour mark and that’s the way it stayed.
Up next for Vale is a tough test at Cae’r Delyn against Nefyn United this Saturday.
Nefyn were held to a 2-2 draw against Cemaes Bay in difficult conditions at Cae’r Delyn, substitute Meical Williams with a dramatic equaliser in stoppage time.
Noa Griffith had given the Penwaig the lead midway through the first half but Asa Thomas levelled for the islanders on the stroke of half time.
Cemaes thought they had done enough to take the spoils when Tom Wood gave them the lead on 86 minutes but Williams had the final say.
Aeron Williams’ goal on six minutes proved decisive as Mountain Rangers beat Bethesda Rovers in the only fixture played in Division One West.
Fixtures:
Premier Division West: Friday, 10 October – Cemaes Bay v Talysarn Celts. Saturday, 11 October – Mynydd Llandegai v Penrhyndeudraeth; Bontnewydd v Llanrug United; Nantlle Vale v Nefyn United; Gwalchmai v Llanerch-y-Medd.
Division One West: Saturday, 18 October – Aberffraw v Bethesda Rovers; Caernarfon Borough v Deiniolen; Llanfairpwll v Holyhead Town; Cefni FC v Pentraeth; Llangoed and District v Amlwch Town.
