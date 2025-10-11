Haverfordwest County 2 Bala Town 2
JD Cymru Premier
BALA suffered a fourth consecutive Cymru Premier defeat on Friday evening as they continue to struggle to reproduce their early-season form.
Second half goals by Haverfordwest’s Greg Walters and Ben Ahmun at the Ogi Bridge Meadow Stadium saw them slip to a third 2-0 loss in four outings.
Bala boss Steve Fisher said: “That’s a run of four games without a win where you can say we’ve huffed and puffed in different parts of the games but it’s not good enough.
“I’ve just been saying to the boys there’s only so many times you can say would’ve, should’ve, could’ve.
“I think Haverfordwest are a really good side, I’ve always said even at the start of the season that they are in a false position.
“I know what Tony (Pennock) does with the lads here, really good side but we’re a good side ourselves.
“We’ve done ever so well at the start of the season but we’ve hit a little bit of a dip. This is where we need to show character, resilience and bounce back with a couple of back-to-back wins and we’ll be fine.
“But it doesn’t happen on its own, it’s got to be hard work, everyone’s got to be on the same page.
“I just think we’re just missing one or two little bits at the minute which were there for the first eight games but haven’t been for the last four.”
The Bluebirds fashioned the first chance of the evening when Corey Shephard picked up the ball and sent a dipping 25-yard effort just over the bar with Bala keeper Joel Torrance slightly off his line.
At the other end, Bala squandered a real chance to nudge ahead when Hussein Mehasseb scuffed an effort presented to him after the hosts tried to play the ball out from the back.
County’s Dan Hawkins header just over the bar after good work by Rhys Abbruzzese before Shephard volleyed an effort wide.
Bala were also posing a threat with Mehasseb denied by a block after a marauding run down the left by Liam Higgins.
The deadlock was broken on 53 minutes, Shepard picking out Walters in acres of space in the area to drill the ball under Torrance with Bala appealing for a foul on Mehasseb earlier in the move.
Walters went close again with a half volley and Shephard sent an effort just wide as the Bluebirds went in search of a second.
The pressure was building and the hosts extended their lead on 68 minutes, Abbruzzese with an inviting cross into the area which was perfectly met by Ahmun to plant a firm header past Torrance.
