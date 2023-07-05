Porthmadog manager Craig Papirnyk has announced his first two signings ahead of the new season with Sion Roberts and Caio Evans joining the club.
Sion joins from Llanrwst United where he had a great 2022/23 season at tier three.
Papirnyk said about the midfielder from Blaenau Ffestiniog: “He is a player I have known since junior level.
“He’s always been a talented footballer and I look forward to seeing him test himself at tier two.”
“One to watch” was his assessment having completing the signing of Caio Evans from Caernarfon Town.
The young midfielder played for the Oval club’s U19 Development squad but also made his senior debut in the latter half of last season.
Caio has signed having impressed in pre-season with Papirnyk noting his great attitude an willingness to learn.
Porthmadog won their first pre-season friendly 1-0 at Caernarfon Town on Saturday courtesy of a Nathan Williams strike.
And they made it two wins in a row with a 2-0 victory at Nantlle Vale last night, Zak Pike bagging a brace.
The re-established Reserves played their first game on Saturday morning at the Traeth and beat Penrhyndeudraeth 3-2.
Joint manager Trystan Davies said: “Superb effort from the lads.
“Our first ever game as a team – the future looks good.”
There has been a change of opposition for the pre-season friendly scheduled for Saturday, 15 July.
The first team will now welcome the North West Counties club AFC Liverpool to the Traeth.
A home fixture with CPD Pwllheli has also been added to the list.
Revised list of friendlies:
Saturday, 8 July: Merthyr v Port, 2pm, Penydarren Park (CF47 8RF)
Saturday, 15 July: Port v AFC Liverpool, 2.30pm (Traeth)
Tuesday, 18 July: Port v CPD Pwllheli, 7pm (Traeth).