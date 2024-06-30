PORTHMADOG’S new manager Chris Jones has been boosted by the news that one of the club’s top performers has decided to stay on as the Traeth side get set to battle for a return to the JD Cymru North at the first time of asking.
Left winger Danny Brookwell scored 10 goals and produced six assists in the Cymru North for Port last season in a disappointing campaign which saw them relegated.
Jones, who has also signed a couple of players from Nantlle Vale, said: “Delighted to say the least. It’s the big one, Danny Brookwell has committed for the season."
The words were echoed by every Port supporter as the news broke that they will be able to turn up at the Traeth to enjoy the exciting, thrilling football which 31-year-old Brookwell serves up week in week out.
He was the club’s leading scorer in 2023/24 and joint player of the season with Caio Evans and fans can now forward to seeing both perform again for Port in the tier three Ardal North West in 2024/25.
The news came a few hours before the announcement that Jamie Jones and Sion Williams had switched allegiances from Nantlle Vale to Porthmadog.
Both made an impression in the recent pre-season friendly against Llanuwchllyn, where Cai Jones’ goal was the only difference between the two sides.
Jones is a 19 year-old creative midfielder who was previously part of the youth set-up at Caernarfon while his team-mate Williams is a 24-year-old defensive midfielder.
Of Jamie Jones manager Jones said: "Buzzing to get this one over the line. I’ve always been impressed when watching him, he brings real quality in the final third and I’m sure plenty more to come.”
Porthmadog, who lost 4-1 at Llandudno in another useful pre-season run-out on Saturday with Cai Jones on the scoresheet again, travel to Anglesey for their first outing back in the Ardal North West on Saturday, 27 July, where they will take on Llangefni.
Fixtures: 27 July, Llangefni v Porthmadog; 30 July, Porthmadog v Pwllheli; 3 August, Porthmadog v Llannefydd; 10 August, Connah’s Quay Town v Porthmadog; 13 August, Y Felinheli v Porthmadog; 17 August, Porthmadog v NFA; 24 August, Menai Bridge v Porthmadog; 27 August, Porthmadog v Llanrwst.
Porthmadog will travel to the Belle Vue ground to take on CPD Y Rhyl 1879 in the first round of the league cup on Saturday, 31 August.