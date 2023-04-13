Gresford Athletic 3 Porthmadog 1
JD Cymru North
A POOR performance by Porthmadog saw them get their just reward, zero points against Gresford who were much the better side on the day.
The visitors started brightly enough, dominating the opening five minutes and creating chances. Ifan Emlyn hit the upright with an in-swinging corner kick and moments later, Cai Parry failed to control a glorious pass from Nathan Williams into the box when well-placed. Gresford keeper Rhys Williams was also forced into a fine reflex save after a great run and shot by Tom Mahoney.
Then, on seven minutes, with their very first attack of the game, Gresford undeservedly took the lead. Alex Buxton did very well to beat a defender for pace and his low cross found Toby Gallagher-Keenan at the far post to score with a sliding tap-in.
It was against the run of play but from then on, Gresford took complete control of the match. Morgan Jones had to make save after save and Port’s forays into the opposition’s box were few and far between.
It was no surprise at all when Gresford doubled their advantage shortly after the half-hour mark when Sam Spridgeon got on the end of a beautifully weighted low pass by Gallagher-Keenan and slotted home past Morgan Jones. For the remainder of the half, some good saves by Jones just about kept Port in the game.
Gresford continued to dominate after the break and made the game safe on the hour with a thumping header by Dominic Deacon from a pin-point cross from the left flank.
For the remainder of the half, Port, to their credit, began to get their game together as Gresford sat back in contentment with their lot, and with some 18 minutes remaining, substitute Kian Hughes reduced the arrears with a wonderful low shot from outside the box after excellent work on the wing by the tireless Alex Boss.
And they nearly scored another in the closing stages when Boss delayed his close range shot and the chance was gone.