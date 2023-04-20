Ahead of Saturday's Welsh Blood Service sponsored League Cup Northern Final against Colwyn Bay at Maes Tegid on Saturday, Porthmadog have an awards presentation ceremony.
Above left: Meilir Williams, who returned to the club at the start of the season, is top scorer and takes the Morgan Family Award. He has scored eight goals including Port's first against Llanidloes on Saturday.
Middle: Josh Banks has been named Supporters Player of the Season winning the Luned and Evie Morgan Award. Josh who has been a key figure in the Port defence throughout the season. He has now completed his 10th season at the Traeth and through that period has contributed consistently as a central defender and at left back. Josh is also the Players Player of the Season winning the Morgan a Llew Ellis Award.
Right: Nathan Williams, another consistent defender, won the Manager's Award. In addition, Nathan netted five times to underline his contribution at set-pieces. He joined the club last summer from Conwy Borough.
The Awards were sponsored by Teledu Port TV.