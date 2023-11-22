PORTHMADOG reserves picked up their second point of the FAW Reserves North Tier 1-2 campaign with a stoppage time equaliser by substitute Leon Williams in a 10-goal thriller at Mold Alexandra Reserves.
The hosts took the lead three times in the first half through Jay Hughes (2), and Jayden Duncan.
Aaron Jones netted Port’s first leveller on the half hour and repeated the feat 10 minutes later.
16-year-old Mabon Owen made it 3-3 seconds into the second half before Hughes notched his hat-trick from the penalty spot on the hour to give the hosts the lead for the fourth time.
Substitute Jordan Howell gave them some breathing space when he made it 5-3 on 78 minutes but Porthmadog didn’t conceded defeat.
To their credit, they came roaring back with Deion Hughes and Williams earning a share of the spoils.