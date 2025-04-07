PORTHMADOG Reserves missed out on a place in the semi-finals of the FAW Reserve League North Cup when they were beaten 4-0 by Llandudno on Wednesday evening at Maesdu Park.
Despite enjoying the majority of possession during the opening 45 minutes, the hosts had to wait until just before the break to open the scoring, due to a combination of profligacy on their own part and good defending from Port.
Harri Jones broke the deadlock in the 41st minute when he was picked out in space on the left before drilling a low shot into the far corner of the net.
Llandudno doubled lead four minutes later when Frankie Betata latched on to a through ball before finishing past goalkeeper Elgan Roberts from six yards on the half-volley.
The scoring was completed with two goals in the final 10 minutes of the tie.
Jones fizzed a low 35 yard drive into the bottom corner of the net in the 80th minute before substitute Rob Gaze added a the final goal two minutes later when firing home from 25 yards to put the icing on the cake.