PORTHMADOG have freshened up their squad with the capture of four players from Llandudno FC in the space of two days.
The Seasiders’ management and a raft of senior players decided to move on after the club failed to secure funding for their ground.
Port jumped on the chance to add numbers and quality to their squad with Telor Williams, Morgan Owen, Shaun Cavanagh and Ryan Williams joining the Traeth outfit.
Port boss Craig Papirnyk said: “It has been a remarkable week for our club. In the events that followed on from the unfortunate Llandudno news last week with funding not being secured for their ground, management and senior players all decided to move on to pastures new.
“A very unique situation now became apparent with so many talented players becoming available at one single time.
“I told the club that if we could get a few of these players in it would transform our ambitions for the season ahead.
“After having a couple of early conversations I knew we needed to act quickly and in fairness to Shaun, Telor, Morgan and Ryan they all could see the potential for us moving forward with them joining the current squad and our search for success would dramatically improve with their signatures.
“These signings have now propelled us to becoming a very competitive team in the league and I cannot wait to get started now.
“We will continue to work hard, focus on us and maintain standards as a group, I am really pleased to see the club moving forward so quickly on and off the pitch. I would like to thank Llandudno for their understanding and releasing of the players.
“Onwards and upwards for us with hopefully one or two more signings to be announced.”
On the return of two former players Telor Williams and Shaun Cavanagh he added: “I am really pleased to bring Telor back to the club. Having played for me before I know what a talented lad he is.
“As time has gone by since his last outing with us he has gained experience and grown into a mature and more rounded player. He is a superb signing for the club and I’m really excited to have him back.
“Cav is one of the best forwards in the league, he will transform the way we attack and add that clinical threat in the final third. Undoubtedly a fantastic signing for the club and a real statement of intent.”
He went on: “I am excited to be bringing a player of Morgan Owen’s quality to the club.
“He is a player of real quality who will bring a completely different look to our right hand side. Morgan is technically excellent and a powerful, strong and hardworking player.”
“Ryan is a player of WPL quality who will strengthen our team with his natural ability, quality and hardworking ethic.
“Ryan is a fantastic player and natural leader on the pitch, I can’t wait to see him out there for us.”
• Morgan Owen netted his first goal for Porthmadog in the 2-1 defeat against AFC Liverpool at the Traeth on Saturday.