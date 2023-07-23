PORTHMADOG boss Craig Papirnyk has commented on the latest comings and goings at the Traeth including the departure of keeper Morgan Jones to Pwllheli and the signing of Danny Brookwell from Llandudno.
He said: “I am very disappointed to be losing Morgs at this late stage in pre-season. He has decided to leave for his home town club Pwllheli, but I would like to thank him for last season and wish him luck in the future.”
The manager needed to move promptly to find a replacement and announced that Meilir Ellis was re-joining the club in time for the friendly against Pwllheli last week which ended 0-0.
Papirnyk added: “Mei is a good goal keeper and played 90 minutes against Pwllheli. He looked commanding and played as if he’d always been here. He is vocal, has good distribution and is a solid shot stopper.”
He went on: “Danny is another who joined from Llandudno and needs no introduction.
He had played with Caernarfon and Llandudno over recent years and is a very exciting signing for us. He has pace, is dangerous in attack and has a great work ethic. I’m really happy to have him on board for the season ahead.”
Youngster Cian Pritchard has moved to Nantlle Vale on a season’s long loan.
“After having a discussion with Vale manager, Sion Eifion and Cian, we are all in agreement that for his own personal development he needs regular game time now. I believe this will only help him in the future and as we all know he has a very bright one.”