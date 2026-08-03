Penrhyncoch 1 Porthmadog 3
Novira Cymru North
PORTHMADOG sealed a fully deserved victory in the sunshine at Cae Baker, rounding off their long‑awaited first game back in the second tier, writes Treflyn Jones.
The visitors created a couple of half‑chances after the opening five minutes, and Penrhyn keeper Leigh Jenkins had to race out of his box to head away a poor back‑pass to stop Dylan Summers‑Jones. But barely a minute later, Port fans were left disappointed as Cai Griffith was forced off following a strong run down the left into the penalty area.
As the half‑hour approached, Osian Ellis saw his powerful shot blocked by a defender before another defender had to clear off the goal line as Port’s pressure increased.
Then, after 32 minutes, Jenkins had to save bravely at the feet of Summers‑Jones.
Ten minutes before the break, the Traeth side was awarded a penalty after Summers‑Jones was fouled. Gwion Dafydd stepped up amid endless complaints from the home side, but Jenkins saved his effort.
A minute later came a sigh of relief as Gwion Dafydd skilfully went past the keeper. His shot was cleared off the line, but the industrious Osian Ellis was there to pounce on the scraps, powering a header into the net on his debut.
Despite all Port’s classy play and pressure, huge frustration followed when the home side levelled against the run of play on 43 minutes, Jakub Michalski heading high into the net after real chaos at the back.
Things could have been worse when the evergreen Geoff Kellaway led a sharp counter‑attack, but he fired over with Robbie Williams rushing out to challenge.
The second half was barely a minute old when Port retook the lead, Summers‑Jones stroking the ball past Jenkins from a tight angle after a strong run and a precise pass from Osian Ellis. Another debut goal.
Ellis almost doubled his tally soon after with a lovely strike from outside the box, Jenkins saving well at his post. Gruff John also went close, heading a corner just over. With a little more luck in front of goal, Port could have put the game to bed by the hour mark.
The game opened up after this, with organised Penrhyncoch launching some promising attacks, though they didn’t really force Robbie Williams into a save, despite him dealing confidently with a deep cross to the far post.
Port’s problem was finding the third goal. Where would it come from? They weren’t shy about shooting, with Morgan Owen firing inches wide after a great run, and Summers‑Jones unlucky to see his effort blocked even after beating Jenkins. Then, as the clock ticked towards 80 minutes, Gwion Dafydd smashed a shot off the base of the post.
Finally, the all‑important third arrived on 90 minutes to break Penrhyncoch hearts. Luke Baum played a fine pass into Rhys Alun’s path and, although Jenkins got a hand to his shot, Rhys showed great awareness to execute an overhead kick which found the net to a roar of relief from the loyal Port fans behind the goal.
Next Saturday, Port expect a good crowd at Y Traeth as they welcome Rhyl, with kick‑off at 2:30pm, while the Roosters hit the road to take on Newtown who beat Gresford 3-0 on Saturday.
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