A PORTHMADOG footballer is looking forward to representing Australia in the Asia Cup this month.
Gethin Jones has been named in a 26-man Socceroos squad and made his debut in their final tune-up game, a 2-0 win over Bahrain on Saturday, 6 January.
Defender Jones, 28, who is Bolton Wanderer’s vice-captain, will now hope to feature in the first match against India on Saturday.
Jones was born in Perth but spent most of his formative years in Wales after the family returned to Porthmadog, and he skippered Cymru between Under-16 and Under-21 levels and made his way through the ranks at Everton.
He said: “Arnie and (assistant coach) Rene (Meulensteen) have been coming to the games at Bolton for a few months,” Jones said.
“I knew they were watching, then Rene contacted me. I met up with Rene then all of a sudden I got a call from Arnie asking if I wanted to play for the Socceroos.
“I’ve always loved Australia, I was born in Perth and it just seemed like a normal process for me, like living back in Wales at a young age going through the youth levels.
“It’s always been in the back of my mind to represent my country of birth.
“As soon as I got the phone call asking me to play for Australia I was over the moon.”
Former Everton academy graduate Jones signed for Bolton in 2020.
He was picked up as a 12-year-old by Everton from Wrexham and signed his first professional contract at Goodison Park in 2014.
He made his debut for the Toffees as a substitute against FC Krasnodar in the Europa League before being loaned out to Barnsley and Plymouth Argyle.
After playing for Wales at every youth level he left Everton in 2018 to sign for Fleetwood Town and then on loan to Mansfield, before hooking up with Carlisle.
Australia head coach Graham Arnold said: “He is one we have had our eye on for the last couple of years.
“He wasn’t hard to convince but it does take time to get through the FIFA regulations to get him to change his registration.
“He probably would have been in the last camp but it didn’t come through in time.
“I went and watched him when I was in the UK. He was very impressive.”