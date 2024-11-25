Cardiff Met 3 Aberystwyth Town 0
JD Cymru Premier
ABERYSTWYTH fell victims of successive set piece moves, falling to a three-goal defeat at Cardiff Met which on the balance of play was an extremely harsh scoreline.
On a weekend of Biblical rain in the capital a fantastic walk up of Black and Greens fans turned out, with over 40 away fans present – and early on Town gave their fans a lot to shout about.
Niall Flint saw a free kick repelled and John Owen had a cross blocked.
Lewis Rees curled a cross inches wide in response, then Town threatened from the right with two crosses from Liam Walsh troubling the home defence.
Ryan Reynolds fired wide for Met but with Louis Bradford and Jack Thorn looking solid at the back the threats were nullified.
A free kick from Harry Arnison out on the right floated across the box, Owen was inches away from opening the lead, then with the visiting fans on the edge of their seats Rico Patterson surged through the middle, but was dispossessed just before pulling the trigger on what would have been a memorable strike.
Chubb headed a free kick wide for Met, then Alex Lang saved another Flint free kick.
Further Aber free kicks and corners were repelled, and at the death Tom Vincent skewed a shot horribly wide, and Rees was denied by Dave Jones to ensure a half time stalemate, and though few real chances had been created, the visitors had done more than enough to give their fans hopes of a positive outcome after the break.
Met quashed the atmosphere two minutes into the second half as Rees found the bottom corner with a free kick.
Arnison saw a lob saved and Owen’s shot deflected to Lang, then at the other end Elliott Evans’ low shot was saved by Jones.
A frustrating half progressed with Met slowing the game down at every opportunity, and few clear cut chances coming.
Elliot Evans fired wide eight minutes from time, then Reynolds’ corner was nodded home by Vincent, and 60 seconds later Evans’ free kick out on the right drifted towards the back post where Chubb touched it home for a third.
Sub Devon Torry send in a late free kick which the reliable Lang fielded well, and the game was done.
The final scoreline in this game was an extremely harsh one in what was a fairly even contest, but Met were sharper in both boxes and made more of their chances than the visitors did.
The good news is that Antonio Corbisiero’s men have a chance to redeem themselves next Saturday, with an MG Cup Semi Final at home to Cardiff City U21s which kicks off at 2.30pm.