Llanilar eased into the next round with a comfortable 4-0 win against visitors Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant in front of a sizeable crowd at Castle Hill on Saturday.
Llanilar 4 Llanrhaeadr ym Mochnant, Welsh Cup qualifying round one
Llan shaded the first half but only had Ryan Edwards’ goal to show for their endeavours.
Trystan Evans doubled their tally on the hour before substitute Rob Presier netted a quickfire brace in four minutes to give the final scoreline a more realistic look after a classy performance by the hosts.