PWLLHELI bounced back from the heavy 13-1 Welsh Cup defeat inflicted by Wrexham the previous Sunday with a glut of goals themselves against at Caernarfon Town Ladies in the North Wales Women's League West seven days later.
They never looked back after benefiting from an early own goal by Jessica Lane and led 7-1 at the break through Catrin Thomas, Bess Roberts, Lois Thomas (3), and Jini Owen-Hughes. Lauren Murphy replied for the Cofis.
Hungry for more goals they continued to bomb forward in the second half with Lois Thomas netting her fourth, Owen-Hughes her second and Magi Hughes, Efa Jones, and Erin Williams also getting on the scoresheet.