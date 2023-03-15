PWLLHELI’S North Wales Coast League West Premier Division title bid stumbled when they were held to a 1-1 draw by visitors Menai Bridge Tigers.
The fourth-placed islanders took the lead through Callum Graves midway through the first half.
The Rec hosts came back strongly and drew level through Louis McFarlane on the hour.
Needing the three points to keep the pressure on leaders Bethesda Athletic, Pwllheli pushed for the win but they were hampered when Daniel Roberts was red carded with 20 minutes remaining.
Penrhyndeudraeth also had to settle for a point after an entertaining 2-2 draw at Pentraeth.
Rhys Williams gave the Cockles the lead after just nine minutes but Pentraeth hit back through Kian Abbot an Cian Taylor to lead at the break.
Deio Hughes’ stoppage time strike earned a point for Pen who finished with 10 men after Cedri Jones’ dismissal.
Other results: Talysarn Celts 4 Glantraeth 0; Amlwch Town 1 Llanberis 4.
In Division One, Llanystumdwy picked up three points with a 2-1 win at Llanfairpwll to move up to fourth place.
Daniel Rinds netted the winning goal on 53 minutes after Jay Finter had cancelled out Aaron Jones’ opening goal on the quarter hour mark.