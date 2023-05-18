PWLLHELi rounded off an impressive league campaign in the North Wales Coast West Premier Division with a solid 5-0 win against basement side Pentraeth.
The Rec hosts got the job done in the first half with a couple of goals by Carl Jones – to take his tally for the season to 20 in the Premier –Louis McFarlane and Guto Griffith.
They eased off the gas in the second half but did score again courtesy of Iwan Roberts-Jones on 84 minutes.
Penrhyndeudraeth lost by the odd goal in seven after an entertaining clash against visitors Llanberis at Maes y Parc.
It was all square at the end of the first half after the Darans’ Jamie McDaid cancelled out Callum Jones’ opener.
Ifan Mansoor put the visitors ahead for the first time early in the second half but the Cockles hit back through Cedri Jones.
In a see-saw match, Pen led again through Gwion Davies on the hour but momentum swung the visitors’ way when Carwyn Foster netted an own goal.
The outcome was finally decided when Tomos Owen put Llanberis 4-3 ahead with 10 minutes remaining.
• In Division One, Llanystumdwy finished their campaign with three points, beating visitors Llangoed 3-1.
Owen Pritchard gave the Eifionydd side the lead midway through the first half with Anthony Williams replying for the islanders moments later.
Daniel Rhinds restored the hosts’ advantage before the break and Guto Roberts made sure of the points with a well-taken penalty on 65 minutes.
• Blaenau Ffestiniog fell to a 3-0 defeat in their penultimate game of the North Wales Coast East Premier Division campaign as Curtis Cooper (2), and Tomos Rhys-Williams gave hosts Llandudno Junction the win.
The Amateurs end a tough season when they host Prestatyn Sports on Saturday.