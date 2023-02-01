CPD Pwllheli's committee is inviting the community hear about the exciting developments at the club.
A lot of hard work has been going on behind the scenes and the event held at Ysgol Cymerau on Monday, 13 February at 6.30pm will be an opportunity to get the later news.
A statement on the club's social channels said: "Over the last three years we have been working hard to improve the club and to maximise the opportunities available for our young people.
"Even though we have had some really bad weather in the last few weeks that has resulted in the postponement of matches, it has still been a busy period within the club with several exciting developments happening on and off the pitch.
"As a committee we are eager to be transparent and open with parents, players, sponsors and the local community.
"Pwllheli Football club is your club as well as ours, so we would like to invite you to you to an open event at Ysgol Cymerau on Monday, 13 February at 6.30pm.
"The evening will be a great opportunity for you to hear about all the developments and our short and long term plans and visions for the future.
"You will also have an opportunity to ask questions and have a cup of tea.
"Everyone has an important role to play in securing a bright future for Pwllheli Fc, why not come together to make a difference to the town."