PWLLHELI made it two wins out of two in the North Wales Women’s League West with a hard fought 2-1 win against leaders Llangefni.
After making a bright start in awful conditions, the Rec side opened their account on 18 minutes when a well-worked move in midfield led to Catrin Thomas firing past the Llangefni keeper
The hosts continued to offer the greater attacking threat but had to wait until the 73rd minute to reap further reward when captain Magi Hughes intercepted a goal kick and broke clear to net her third goal in two outings.
The visitors pulled one back with two minutes remaining when the referee pointed to the spot following a challenge on Hannah Owen, and teenager Jess Jones kept her composure to slot the ball past Pwll keeper Siona Hughes.
Pwllheli moved level on six points with the islanders who have a better goal difference having played an extra game.