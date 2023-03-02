PWLLHELI Reserves moved to within two points of North Wales Coast Reserves League leaders Penmaenmawr Phoenix with a dramatic win at Llanberis.
Pwllheli were on target to take the three points after Cai Tate’s first half goal gave them the edge going into the final minute but the Darans’ Aled Pritchard finally beat Pwllheli man-of-the-match keeper Cian Goodman, who had produced a number of telling saves.
But there was still time Ifan Jones to get the winner in stoppage time after a closely-fought contest at Ffordd Padarn.