MERCHED Pwllheli are out of the NWCFA Llandudno Kia Women’s Challenge Cup after a hard-fight tie against Bangor.
Lois Thomas gave Pwllheli the lead on 35 minutes after good work by Jini Owen Hughes.
Bangor equalised four minutes into the second half, Menna Evans putting the finishing touch on a Holly Owen-Roberts corner.
Sian Moore restored the visitors’ advantage before Bangor debutant Ffion Thomas made her mark on the game with a couple of goals to book their passage into the next round.
She converted a penalty on 63 minutes before netting the winner with 15 minutes remaining.
Goals by Lexi Walsh and Natasha Standing proved decisive as Kinmel Bay Ladies knocked out Llanystumdwy whilst Felinheli sailed through with a 3-1 win at Llangefni Town who took an early lead through Catrin Jones. Felin hit back through Llywela Edwards, Anna Jones and Rubie Davies.
Llandudno beat Merched Henllan 8-0.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.