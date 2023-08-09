Pwllheli suffered their first defeat of the Ardal North West campaign when they went down 4-2 at Nantlle Vale last night.
Having beaten Felinheli on the road a few days earlier, Pwllheli faced another tough test on their travels at Maes Dulyn.
Ashley Owen gave the hosts the lead from the penalty spot midway through a competitive first half with Steffan Toplis equalising as the half drew to a close with his second goal in as many outings.
But the balance of play shifted when Pwll were reduced to 10 men after Josua Jones received a second caution on 50 minutes.
Jamie Jones and Owen made it 3-1 to Vale before Carl Jones pulled one back.
But the points were in the bag when Sion Wyn Williams fired in Vale’s fourth.
Pwllheli are on the road again on Saturday when they take on Rhyl 1879.