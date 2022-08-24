Pwllheli take the bragging rights after derby win against Nefyn
Midweek action: North Wales Coast West League Premier Division
PWLLHELI picked up a precious set of three points with a narrow 1-0 win against local rivals Nefyn United to move level with early leaders Gwalchmai.
The decisive moment at the Rec came on 74 minutes when Carl Jones steered the ball past Penwaig keeper Tristan Harrison.
Gwalchmai tasted their first league defeat by the same margin against fellow islanders Amlwch Town, Rhys Roberts the goalscorer.
Penrhyndeudraeth were beaten 3-1 at home by Talysarn Celts. Luke Baum and Glyn Hughes Thomas gave the visitors the edge before Tom Hughes pulled on back on the half four.
Jac jones, from the spot, made sure of the points for Celts with 12 minutes to go.
Bethesda Athletic won by the odd goal in five against visitors Llanrug United. Noa Hughes, Joseph Todd and Osian Puw with Athletic’s goals, replies by Shaun Roberts and Carl Griffiths.
Glantraeth and Llanberis shared six goal between them in an exciting 3-3 draw.
Paul Bryant gifted the visitors an early lead with an own goal before Marcus Orlik doubled Llan’s advantage.
Dion Evans pulled one back for the islanders before the break and it was all square when Dylan Williams beat visiting keeper Dylan Roberts from the spot early in the second half.
Orlik restored Llanberis’ lead moments later before Glan sub Gethin Davies netted for a share of the spoils.
Pentraeth drew 1-1 with Llanerch-y-Medd, who finished the game with 10 men after Ben Hughes received a second caution late on.
Ashley Davies nudged Pentraeth ahead on 77 minutes with David Jones restoring parity in the closing stages.
