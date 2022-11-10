Quarter final exits for Pwllheli and Nefyn
PWLLHELI and Nefyn United have both been knocked out of the North Wales Coast Intermediate Cup cup at the quarter final stage.
The Rec hosts were on the end of a heavy 3-0 defeat at the hands of Menai Bridge Tigers, a team one place below them in fifth in the North Wales Coast West League Premier Division.
The islanders bossed the first half after taking the lead on 10 minutes through Sion Hogan after good work by Lewis Clayton. And the provider turned goalscorer four minutes before the break, slotting the ball past home keeper Aaron Smith after being set up by Callum Thomas.
The home side had it all to do in the second half but fell further behind two minutes after the restart, Callum Davidson with the killer third goal.
Pwllheli picked it up to try to get back into it but their luck wasn’t in on the day as they squandered two chances to get back into it from the penalty spot, Steffan Toplis missing on the hour and Carl Jones in stoppage time.
A goal conceded in each half saw Nefyn bow out after a tough test at Kinmel Bay.
The Penwaig performed well in the first half but fell behind to Tate Walker’s goal midway through the opening 45 minutes.
The second half was also evenly matched but the hosts booked their place in the semi finals with a vital second goal scored by Anthony Jones on the hour.
Up next for Pwllheli is a return to league action on Saturday with a trip to lowly Llanerchymedd while Nefyn host second-placed Talysarn Celts.
Other results: St Asaph City 4 Mochdre Sports 0; Llanrug United 2 Meilden 5.
