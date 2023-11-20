RADNOR Valley missed an opportunity to move level on points with Ardal North East leaders Penrhyncoch when they were held to a 1-1 draw at Llansantffraid Village on Saturday.
Khyam Wyton missed a penalty for the Recreation Ground hosts after 65 minutes of a closely-fought contest and that miss proved costly when Elliot Rees Morris put the visitors ahead on 84 minutes.
But Village hit back straight away with a Joseph Makinson equaliser for a deserved share of the spoils.
Penycae picked up their first three points of the campaign with a 4-1 win at basement side Welshpool Town.
The home side controlled the first half and reaped their reward with goals by Zac Davies, Harry Killick and Harry Jones.
Hari Gould added to the visitors’ misery on 47 minutes before Ethan Kinsey netted Welshpool’s consolation on the hour.