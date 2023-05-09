Radnor Valley were crowned champions of the MMP with Norman Lloyd Central Wales League (South) on Bank Holiday Monday, following a 4-2 victory over Tregaron Turfs in front of a bumper crowd at The Bypass.
Callum Matthews had an early sight of goal in the third minute when he fizzed an effort over from the edge of the penalty area before Elliot Morris saw his header come back off an upright seven minutes later.
However, any nerves the hosts had were to be settled with a brace of goals only moments later.
Summer signing James Lewis was on hand to turn the ball home from close range in the 10th minute before talisman Joey Price doubled the advantage three minutes later as he stretched to poke the ball past Sam Jones in the Turfs' goal.
The visitors knew they had plenty of work to do if they were to find a way back into a match against a team poised to be crowned champions.
Experienced Tregaron Turfs striker Ryan Davies saw his low 15 yard drive saved by Fowden in the 19th minute before the same player directed a half-volley at the Goats' captain two minutes later from a cross on the right flank. Matthews then picked-up the ball out on the right before cutting back inside and flashing his 23rd minute effort wide of the far post.
Despite the positive start for the champions-elect, the visitors were provided with a way back into the match on the half-hour mark, when Jac Hockenhull took advantage of some indecision in the Radnor Valley defence, before breaking free on goal to slide the ball past the advancing Fowden.
The hosts looked to respond within seconds of the restart as Joey Price's 25 yard effort deflected over the crossbar before Jack Williams sent the ensuing corner wide of the near post.
Henry Shipley saw his effort deflected wide of goal after a 41st minute corner was only partially cleared before Davies tested the reflexes of Fowden two minutes later after Liam Jones headed a cross from the right back across goal.
Jack Williams' 44th minute header was saved from a cross on the left before Joey Price saw his follow-up effort blocked. Radnor Valley continued to press for a third goal before the interval as Matthews' close-range effort was kept out by the alert Jones.
The Goats started the second-half on the front foot as they took the match to their Ceredigion rivals.
Radnor midfielder Lewis Morris drove towards the penalty area in the opening minute after the break but saw his shot blocked before Joey Price's free-kick from the left edge of the penalty area flew narrowly past the far post two minutes later.
Any nerves amongst the Goats' players and supporters were eased after 50 minutes when defender Josh Traylor-Hall was on hand to head home a Joey Price free-kick at the far post.
Jack Williams came close to extending the advantage three minutes later when he rounded Jones after being played in on goal but was denied by a retreating defender on the goal line.
Matthews volleyed wide of the far post 60 seconds later from a cross on the left before Joey Price latched on to a through ball on the hour mark but pulled his ensuing shot wide of the target.
Despite missing those opportunities, hosts increased their lead three minutes later when substitute Taylor Wozencraft drove towards the Tregaron Turfs penalty area, before unleashing a powerful drive that Jones was unable to keep out.
The visitors looked to respond immediately after the restart when Ryan Davies was denied by Fowden at the near post after a corner was partially cleared.
Matthews had an effort deflected over the crossbar from a 72nd minute corner for the hosts and Joey Price rounded Jones three minutes later but was denied by a defender on the line for the seond time in the match.
The Ceredigion out pulled a goal back in the 78th minute after Melvyn Davies' low 25 yard shot took a wicked deflection off Tim Office and wrong-footed Fowden in the home goal.
Joey Price went close to adding his second goal of the game from an 80th minute free-kick taken from a tight angle.
Melvyn Davies looked to reduce the deficit further as he elicited a save from Fowden in the final minute but it was the Radnor Valley captain who collected the championship trophy from Central Wales League president Paul Worts following the final whistle to commence the celebrations.