Radnor Valley have taken over at the top of the Central Wales League - South table following their 1-0 win at leaders Hay St Marys last night.
A crowd of over 200 spectators witnessed the top of the table encounter under the Forest Road floodlights that also saw red cards brandished by referee Aled Jones.
The only goal of this local derby came in the 13th minute when former Presteigne St Andrews striker Callum Matthews was on hand to volley home a pinpoint cross from out on the left wing.
Despite creating numerous opportunities, the Saints were unable to find a way past the Goats defence, with goalkeeper Will Fowden making a string of crucial saves.
Saints midfielder Callum Maddy saw red in the 58th minute for his challenge on Josh Traylor-Hall and the Radnor Valley defender was also dismissed for retaliation.
Hay St Mary’s went down to nine players in the 81st minute when Rob Snedden received a second yellow card for his challenge on Ieuan Price.
Despite the Saints pushing hard for an equalising goal, the Goats were able to hold out for all three points, which took the New Radnor men to the top of the league table and with a game in hand on their arch rivals