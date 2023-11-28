All our senior players have the same issue - and of course our younger girls are at school all week, with all the commitment that requires, especially in exam years. It's one of the many challenges of being part of a club like ours, but it's also something we're very proud of - like the hard work of the volunteers who keep us up and running, and the girls who go into schools and lead assemblies and skills sessions with the children, and the coaches in charge of our Huddle (for ages four and upwards) and girls' camps in the holidays.