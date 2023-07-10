PORTHMADOG enjoyed a good workout as they step up their pre-season preparations against a strong Merthyr Town outfit at Penydarren Park on Saturday.
The Martyrs have remained part of the English Pyramid and play in the Southern League in the Premier South Division where they finished in ninth place in 2022/23.
They ran out 6-0 winners against Porthmadog but manager Craig Papirnyk said it was a really good experience for his players.
He said: “Some set up. Great welcome and strong team. Thanks for the game and all the best for the season ahead. Huge thanks to the travelling supporters.”
The hosts, playing their first match of their pre-season, took the lead on 12 minutes when Tom Hillman found the bottom corner after cutting inside past his man.
Callum Ryan-Phillips doubled their advantage on the half hour and that’s the way it stayed as a competitive first half came to an end.
Merthyr had the edge and a deserved lead but the visitors had passed the ball around the 4G pitch with real purpose.
Defender Joe Woodiwiss made it 3-0 on 68 minutes with a close range finish quickly followed by a fourth by Frazer Thomas.
And Town underlined their superiority on the day with two late strikes by a trialist.
Newly reformed Porthmadog Reserves made it two wins in two outings with a 5-2 at the Traeth against Llanuwchllyn Reserves on Friday evening.