Llanidloes FC’s under 5s team are asking for donations of footballs and bibs to develop the children’s ‘love of the game’.
Team coach Luke Palmer Jones said: “Ideally I want to get each of them a football, so that they can practise their skills and love of the game at home. All the research shows that the more touches a child gets at a young age, the better.”
Luke was hoping to get size three footballs, as well as any small bibs in the colours red, green and yellow. This would allow him to play ‘traffic lights’ with the team, a game which helps develop their passing skills.
“I was hoping to get a variety of bib colours, red, green, and yellow so that we can pay traffic lights. It’s an exercise I saw Shrewsbury town doing. The reds can only pass to the greens, and the greens pass only to the yellows.
“If they came from a company that made bibs or anything like that we could put their name on the bibs and maybe do a photoshoot to bring some publicity as a way of thanks.”
Llanidloes Under 5s train weekly on their 3G pitch from 10am to 11am on Sunday mornings.