BUILTH Wells made good use of one of their seven games in hand on leaders Llanidloes Town with a 10-1 win at Caersws.
They now trail the Daffs by 17 points with six extra games to play but Bow Street remain favourite for the title, four points behind Llani with four games in hand.
Builth led 6-0 at the break thanks to David Thomas (3), Blake Evans (2) and Gavin Johnson.
Thomas fired in his fourth after the break with Rhys Cornelius (2) and Cori Davies taking the visitors to double figures.
Substitute Huw Wainwright netted the Bluebirds’ consolation.