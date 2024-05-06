CHAMPIONS Bow Street Reserves finished their FAW Reserve League Central campaign in some style with a 4-0 win at Hay St Marys on Sunday.
The Magpies, who have only lost once during a very impressive campaign made harder by the stop-start nature of the fixtures, were dominant from the first whistle with James Whitney giving them a seventh minute lead.
Shaun Wyn Jones doubled their tally on the half hour mark and their was cause was further aided when Charlie Mills netted an own goal on 50 minutes,
The visitors kept pressing but were kept at bay until the second minute of stoppage time when Osian Burrell made it 4-0.
By that time, the hosts were down to 10 men after Daniel Price saw red.
Dolgellau Reserves produced another good performance as they saw off Penrhyncoch Reserves 3-0 at the Marian.
The hosts were a bit disjointed in the first half, but defended well and went into the break 1-0 up courtesy of a Lewis Burgess strike.
They were much improved after the break and dominated proceedings.
Two of Dol’s 16-year-old prospects, Bailey Evans and Isaac Sutton, made their competitive senior home debuts off the bench.