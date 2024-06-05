TEENAGER Rhys Williams has enjoyed a standout debut senior season scoring 22 goals in 31 appearances in all competitions and finishing as top scorer for Felinfach’s first team.
The 17-year-old netted 13 goals in 21 appearances in Division One of the Costcutter Ceredigion League.
His achievement will be noted at the club end-of-season presentations at Cae Chwarae Felinfach on Saturday, 15 June.
If you interested in attending click here by 5 June to allow the club to plan appropriately. Awards will be handed out between 5.30pm and 6.30pm.