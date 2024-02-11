Riccardo Pellegrino will leave his role as Penrhyndeudraeth first team manager at the end of the season to pursue a coaching opportunity abroad.
Riccardo joined Penrhyn in September 2022 following their social media advert for a new first team boss.
Following a telephone conversation and a couple of trial training sessions with the team, Riccardo accepted the offer to become the Cocklemen’s new manager.
To date, he has taken charge of 48 games as manager, with 19 wins, four draws and 25 defeats.
The club would like to thank Riccardo for all his commitment and hard work during his time with the Club and wish him all the very best for the future.