Tregaron Turfs Ladies made it four wins out of four to move two points clear at the top of the Tlysau Tanygroes Ceredigion Ladies League table on Sunday.
But they were made to battle for their reward with hosts Felinfach Ladies putting up a real fight throughout the encounter.
Tregaron had netted 16 goals in their three opening games and made an early breakthrough on six minutes when Siwan Richards scored her ninth of the campaign.
But hat’s the way it stayed with both sides creating chances but defences coming out on top.
Aberystwyth University Women picked up their first three points of the campaign after another close affair against Lampeter Ladies.
Zoe Marie Jones gave the visitors the lead on 19 minutes but the students had the better of the second half with strikes by Jamie Boyd and Mille Sigsworth.