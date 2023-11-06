TREGARON Turfs Ladies produced an impressive display to beat Aberystwyth Town Women Development 1-0 at Park Avenue on Sunday.
Siwan Richards’ goal on 83 minutes decided the outcome of an entertaining clash with the Turfs beating the Seasiders for only the second time in the league since the development side was created.
Aber’s only other defeat in the Tlysau Tanygroes Ceredigion Ladies League came against Tregaron back in 2019.
It was honours even at 3-3 in the other match played with Felinfach Ladies and Aberystwyth University Women producing quality attacking football.
The students made a bright start to go two goals clear inside the quarter hour mark with goals by Deanndra D’Silva and Maria Parcesepe but the hosts fought back to 2-2 at the break through Sara Jones and Edwina Cooper with a well-struck free kick.
Millie Sigsworth restored the uni’s advantage just before the hour but the hosts’ showed their resilience with another equaliser by Cooper who beat a couple of defenders before calmly clipping the ball over the keeper.