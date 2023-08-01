RICHY Ricketts marked his return from injury with a goal as Bow Street ran out 2-0 winners against Forden United in their final pre-season game.
It wasn’t the Magpies’ best performance of pre-season but it was a very useful run out against the well-drilled visitors.
Callum Ferreira was the other goalscorer as Street head to the opening game of the Ardal North East campaign at Llanrhaeadr on Saturday on the back of a win.
Ricketts was delighted to be back in the Black & White: “It’s been a long seven months out with injury, but great feeling to be back on the pitch with the boys, even if it was just for 10 minutes.”