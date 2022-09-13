Rob Page signs new contract as Cymru manager ahead of World Cup finals
The Football Association of Wales have announced a new four-year contract for Cymru manager Rob Page, taking the team through the 2022 FIFA World Cup finals and the qualifying campaigns for UEFA EURO 2024 and 2026 FIFA World Cup.
During his time in charge as interim manager, Page has secured UEFA Nations League A qualification for the first time, reached the last 16 of the UEFA EURO 2020 finals, and made history in June as Cymru reached the FIFA World Cup for the first time in 64 years.
Prior to his involvement in the senior team setup, Page was appointed Cymru U21 manager in 2017, overseeing the progress of several players into the senior side, including Dan James, Joe Rodon, Joe Morrell and Chris Mepham.
Page said: “There is no bigger honour than coaching your National Team and I can’t wait for the challenge the next four years will bring, starting with our first FIFA World Cup in 64 years.
“This is an exciting time for Welsh football and I hope we can make the country proud in November and continue our success by qualifying for more major tournaments in the future.”
FAW CEO Noel Mooney added: “The FAW Strategic Plan, Our Wales, has clear ambitions for our Cymru Men’s National Team, and I am confident that Rob is the best person to bring us more success over the next four years.
“By putting the correct foundations in place, I am sure that we will see Rob and the team qualify for more major tournaments in the near future and continue to grow the positivity and support around Welsh football at the moment.”
FAW Chief Football Officer David Adams commented: “We are all delighted to see Rob Page as our National Team Manager, his ability to lead and manage this talented team of players and staff has been evident in our success in reaching our first World Cup in 64 years.
“I am also excited at this appointment given Rob’s confidence and connection to our player pathway, as one of our key strategic goals within ‘Our Wales’ high performance strategy is to ensure we have clear and effective pathways for progression”.
Page will now look ahead to preparing his side for the 2022 FIFA World Cup, as well as next month’s UEFA Nations League matches, where Cymru will face Belgium in Brussels (Thursday, 22 September) and Poland in the Cardiff City Stadium (Sunday, 25 September).
