BLAENAU Ffestiniog Amateurs made progress in the NWCFA Mabon Scaffolding Junior Challenge Cup with a 3-1 win at Rhyl Albion.
The visitors were good value for their 1-0 lead at the break given to them by Guto Roberts in the 25th minute.
It stayed that way until a flurry of late action which saw Huw Parry sent off for Blaenau before they scored two stoppage time goals by Gethin Roberts and Sion Roberts. Lewis Macauley netted a late consolation for Rhyl.
Penrhyndeudraeth and Nefyn United suffered defeats in their latest outings in the North Wales Coast West Premier Divison.
The Cocklemen could have moved up to second place with a win but they were second best on the day against Llanrug United at Eithin Duon.
After a goalless first half, Jonathan Sadler put the hosts in a commanding position with two goals in seven minutes.
Gwion Davies pulled one back for Pen on 70 minutes but it was game over when Deion Hughes made it 3-1 with six minutes to go.
Nefyn were out for revenge when they visited Cemaes Bay following their 4-1 Intermediate Cup defeat a couple of weeks ago but the Penwaig left Anglesey pointless, Gareth Lloyd and Luke McGivers sealing the win for the Bay.
Llanystumdwy’s West Division One game at Aberffraw was postponed because there were no referee available.