BLAENAU Ffestiniog Amateurs made it three wins in three North Wales Coast West Division One outings with a comfortable 4-0 win against visitors Llangoed and District on Saturday.
With confidence high, the Cae Clyd hosts took charge from the first whistle with 17-year-old Sion Roberts opening their account after eight minutes.
The talented teen made it 2-0 moments later and the Amateurs pushed forward at every opportunity to add to their tally.
Credit to the islanders, they kept Blaenau at bay until first time stoppage time when Roberts notched his hat-trick after good work by fellow 17-year-old Sior Jones.
Not content to sit back, the hosts made it 4-0 in the 53rd minute, Sion Hughes converting a confident penalty past Llangoed keeper Mathew Roberts.
Caergybi moved to the top of the table following their 4-2 victory at Bethesda Rovers.
Barry Haigh’s goal for Caergybi was all that separated the two sides after the break but the visitors were in full control by the 66th minute after Owain Griffiths, Gary Owen and Haigh, with his second of the afternoon, made it 4-0.
There was no way back for Bethesda but they did manage a couple of late consolation goals by substitutes Tommy Roberts and Tomos Williams.
Goals by Arwyn Price and Ethan Kiernan saw Deiniolen to a 2-0 win against Valley Seniors whilst Amlwch Town won by the same scoreline at Cefni FC thanks to Callum Hughes and Cian Evans.
Goals by Bryn Roberts, Craig Moore (2) and Paul Williams secured Holyhead Town’s 4-1 against Mountain Rangers.
Stuart Cooke pulled one back for the visitors who finished with 10 men after Daniel Owen’s late dismissal.