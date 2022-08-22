Roosters condemned to defeat by two late goals
JD Cymru North
Mold Alexandra 3 Penrhyncoch 1
THE Roosters were punished as Mold Alexandra struck with two late goals to seal a 3-1 win at Alyn Park.
Sion McHugh gave the home side an early lead before Liam Lewis levelled after 14 minutes.
It was a pretty even affair after that with Pen looking good for a point until Dan Warren restored Mold’s lead on 86 minutes with Dominic Doherty making sure of the points with a late stoppage time strike.
Prestatyn Town 2 Llanidloes Town 2
THE Daffs battled back twice to earn a deserved point in an absorbing 2-2 draw at Prestatyn.
Tom Hilditch gave the hosts a fifth minute lead with Jamie Breese equalising on 36 minutes after good work by Connor Bird.
Hilditch restored the home side’s advantage five minutes later but there was still time for another first half goal with Bird firing in Llan’s second equaliser.
After a frantic end to the opening stanza it was a surprise that neither side added to their tally after the break as the defences came out on top.
Other results: Colwyn Bay 2 Porthmadog 0; Holyhead Hotspur 2 Buckley Town 0; Holywell Town 3 Conwy Borough 1
